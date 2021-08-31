2021 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The iconic 2021 Golf GTI available now at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Features include Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, bluetooth, back-up camera, push-button start, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights, HID headlights, keyless start & entry, auto levelling headlights, heated seats, and more! Being a Golf GTI, this award-winning hot-hatch is fun to drive thanks to its power to size ratio, plenty spacious thanks to its hatchback design, and comfortably reliable thanks to decades of German engineering being perfected. There's a reason the Golf has been a best-seller since 1974. It's a zippy 'people's car' great for urban commuting and weekend getaways with friends, fun around a track yet more fuel efficient and affordable to own compared to other vehicles with equivalent performance. The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cyl engine produces 210 horsepower & 258 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an average combined fuel rating of just 8.5L/100km. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this GTI! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
