Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Golf

5,900 KM

Details Description

$39,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7766388
  2. 7766388
  3. 7766388
  4. 7766388
  5. 7766388
  6. 7766388
Contact Seller

$39,394

+ taxes & licensing

5,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7766388
  • Stock #: P5108
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU5MM012124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5108
  • Mileage 5,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The iconic 2021 Golf GTI available now at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Features include Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, bluetooth, back-up camera, push-button start, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights, HID headlights, keyless start & entry, auto levelling headlights, heated seats, and more! Being a Golf GTI, this award-winning hot-hatch is fun to drive thanks to its power to size ratio, plenty spacious thanks to its hatchback design, and comfortably reliable thanks to decades of German engineering being perfected. There's a reason the Golf has been a best-seller since 1974. It's a zippy 'people's car' great for urban commuting and weekend getaways with friends, fun around a track yet more fuel efficient and affordable to own compared to other vehicles with equivalent performance. The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cyl engine produces 210 horsepower & 258 ft-lb of torque while maintaining an average combined fuel rating of just 8.5L/100km. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this GTI! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,400 KM
$14,394 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Hardtop 3 ...
 70,800 KM
$22,894 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 67,000 KM
$21,394 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory