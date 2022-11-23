Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

24,713 KM

$38,986

$38,986

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$38,986

24,713KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9333598
  Stock #: 18UBNA16930
  VIN: 3VW5T7AU3MM016930

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure White
  Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 18UBNA16930
  Mileage 24,713 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

