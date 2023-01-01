Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Golf

34,468 KM

Details

$27,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,810

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Highline 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Highline 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$27,810

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797062
  • Stock #: 18UBNA01865
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU5MM001865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBNA01865
  • Mileage 34,468 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 146,803 KM
$17,586 + tax & lic
2020 MINI Cooper 3 D...
 26,478 KM
$27,421 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 60,432 KM
$28,566 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory