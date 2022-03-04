Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

8,207 KM

Details

$31,931

$31,931 + tax & licensing
$31,931

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$31,931

+ taxes & licensing

8,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8655556
  • Stock #: AI6385A
  • VIN: 3VWG57BU1MM052696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6385A
  • Mileage 8,207 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

