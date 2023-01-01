Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volvo S60

18,350 KM

Details

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo S60

2021 Volvo S60

T8 eAWD Polestar

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo S60

T8 eAWD Polestar

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139313
  • Stock #: 8UTNA95515
  • VIN: 7JRBK0FP3MG095515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Solid Stone
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Nappa Lthr Open Grid Textile Cont Seats
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA95515
  • Mileage 18,350 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 59,900 KM
$37,498 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q60 3....
 57,900 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento 3.5...
 125,200 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory