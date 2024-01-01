$46,638+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
2022 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$46,638
+ taxes & licensing
10,900KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY4NA058593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA58593
- Mileage 10,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S line Sport Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Navigation Package 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2022 Audi A3