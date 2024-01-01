Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi A3

10,900 KM

Details Features

$46,638

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$46,638

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,900KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY4NA058593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA58593
  • Mileage 10,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S line Sport Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Navigation Package 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Audi A4 2.0 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv 128,050 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 47,700 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura RDX Elite at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Acura RDX Elite at 32,200 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,638

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A3