$36,901+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
2022 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,901
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAULUCGY3NA057922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA57922
- Mileage 24,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S line Sport Package 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 133,150 KM $33,810 + tax & lic
2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 51,600 KM $52,520 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 12,950 KM $36,321 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,901
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Audi A3