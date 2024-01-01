Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi A3

24,000 KM

Details Features

$36,901

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi A3

40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,901

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,000KM
VIN WAULUCGY3NA057922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA57922
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S line Sport Package 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 133,150 KM $33,810 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 51,600 KM $52,520 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 12,950 KM $36,321 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,901

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A3