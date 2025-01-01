$35,088+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi A3
40 2.0T Technik 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,088
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,900KM
VIN WAUMUCGY0NA024980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour T9T9 - Ibis White (Wrapped Purple)
- Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA24980
- Mileage 43,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head up display
AUDI CONNECT PLUS
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
19inch5 V-spoke Design wheels with performance tires
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Matrix design LED headlights and taillights with animation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
