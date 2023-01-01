$56,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$56,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9446974
- Stock #: A50140
- VIN: WAUSAAF58NA020140
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # A50140
- Mileage 9,600 KM
The 2022 Audi A5 Coupe gets a fresh new look with its updated styling, LED headlights, tail lights, and touch screen infotainment system. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
