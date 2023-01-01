Menu
Account
Sign In
Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the Audi A5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, rear climate control, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

26,350 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10682709
  2. 10682709
  3. 10682709
  4. 10682709
  5. 10682709
  6. 10682709
  7. 10682709
  8. 10682709
  9. 10682709
  10. 10682709
  11. 10682709
  12. 10682709
  13. 10682709
  14. 10682709
  15. 10682709
  16. 10682709
  17. 10682709
  18. 10682709
  19. 10682709
  20. 10682709
  21. 10682709
  22. 10682709
  23. 10682709
  24. 10682709
  25. 10682709
  26. 10682709
  27. 10682709
Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,350KM
Used
VIN WAUFACF59NA040202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA40202
  • Mileage 26,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek and sporty, the exterior design of the Audi A5 Sportback lives up to its name. Inside the A5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera with parking sensor, rear climate control, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Edition
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers (Price TBD)
20inch rotor wheel with 265/30R20 performance tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Volvo V60 T6 AWD R-Design for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Volvo V60 T6 AWD R-Design 39,500 KM $47,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volvo S60 T5 AWD A Platinum for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Volvo S60 T5 AWD A Platinum 151,500 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg V6 6sp at Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Volkswagen Touareg V6 6sp at Tip 192,250 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi A5 Sportback