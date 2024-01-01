Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

23,650 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,650KM
Used
VIN WAUFACF54NA011111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,650 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2022 Audi A5 Sportback