You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi A6

26,800 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Audi A6

55 3.0T Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
26,800KM
VIN WAUM2AF28NN009949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA09949
  • Mileage 26,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Activity Key
20inch 5 V Spoke Star wheels (includes sports suspension, 20MM drop)

