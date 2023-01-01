Menu
2022 Audi e-tron

8,850 KM

$95,553

+ tax & licensing
$95,553

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi e-tron

2022 Audi e-tron

55 Technik quattro

2022 Audi e-tron

55 Technik quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$95,553

+ taxes & licensing

8,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10159056
  • Stock #: E2157
  • VIN: WA1VAAGEXNB042157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # E2157
  • Mileage 8,850 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
VOLCANO GREY NATURAL FINE-GRAIN ASH INLAYS
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side

Back to Top

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

