2022 Audi e-tron

$95,553 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10159056

10159056 Stock #: E2157

E2157 VIN: WA1VAAGEXNB042157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E2157

Mileage 8,850 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint S Line Black Package Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear VOLCANO GREY NATURAL FINE-GRAIN ASH INLAYS Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.) 2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.