You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi e-tron

22,900 KM

$83,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

22,900KM
Used
VIN WA1VAAGE4NB027153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA27153
  • Mileage 22,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Black Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
VOLCANO GREY NATURAL FINE-GRAIN ASH INLAYS
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

