$54,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi E-Tron
55 Technik quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
18,150KM
VIN WA1VAAGE1NB003439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UADA03439
- Mileage 18,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
E-TRON CABLE STORAGE BAG
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side
22inch 5 Spoke Structure Design Wheels w/ Summer Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
