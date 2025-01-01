Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi E-Tron

18,150 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi E-Tron

55 Technik quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12517228

2022 Audi E-Tron

55 Technik quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,150KM
VIN WA1VAAGE1NB003439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UADA03439
  • Mileage 18,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
E-TRON CABLE STORAGE BAG
Trailer Hitch (4,000 lbs.)
2nd AC Charging Port (Level 1 & 2), Passenger Side
22inch 5 Spoke Structure Design Wheels w/ Summer Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 40,350 KM $38,699 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 59,400 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,950 KM $40,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi E-Tron