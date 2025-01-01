Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

25,750 KM

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

quattro,Single sp direct drive SOO

12684048

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

quattro,Single sp direct drive SOO

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,750KM
VIN WA11CBGE4NB024039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Arras Red w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA24039
  • Mileage 25,750 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Extended Leather Package
Dynamic Orange Brake Calipers, Front and Rear
Rear Side Airbags w/ Illuminated Seatbelt Buckles
Black optics package 2
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Trailer Hitch (3,300 lbs.)
21inch 5 Y-Spoke rotoe design wheels w/ summer tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback