2022 Audi Q4 e-tron
50 Komfort + Progressiv quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
30,350KM
VIN WA1L2AFZ6NP015260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA15260
- Mileage 30,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
20inch 5-Y-spoke design wheels with All-Season tires
Progressiv Package
Adaptive Cruise Assist Package [Q4]
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron