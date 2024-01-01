Menu
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron

30,350 KM

$43,669

+ tax & licensing
50 Komfort + Progressiv quattro

11962527

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
30,350KM
VIN WA1L2AFZ6NP015260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA15260
  • Mileage 30,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

20inch 5-Y-spoke design wheels with All-Season tires
Progressiv Package
Adaptive Cruise Assist Package [Q4]

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

