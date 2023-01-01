Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi Q5

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10742996
  2. 10742996
  3. 10742996
  4. 10742996
  5. 10742996
  6. 10742996
  7. 10742996
  8. 10742996
  9. 10742996
  10. 10742996
  11. 10742996
  12. 10742996
  13. 10742996
  14. 10742996
  15. 10742996
  16. 10742996
  17. 10742996
  18. 10742996
  19. 10742996
  20. 10742996
  21. 10742996
  22. 10742996
  23. 10742996
  24. 10742996
  25. 10742996
  26. 10742996
  27. 10742996
Contact Seller

$55,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,000KM
Used
VIN WA1FAAFY1N2027224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA27224
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
S line black 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro AWD 19,900 KM $57,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 55,000 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi e-tron 55 Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi e-tron 55 Technik quattro 49,650 KM $70,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q5