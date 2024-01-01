Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi Q5

17,450 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,450KM
Used
VIN WA1FAAFY2N2054996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,450 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q5