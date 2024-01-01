Menu
2022 Audi Q5

34,450 KM

Details Features

$43,788

+ tax & licensing
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12019312

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,450KM
VIN WA1EAAFY2N2049826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA49826
  • Mileage 34,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S line black 1

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

