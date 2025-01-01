$39,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
46,700KM
VIN WA1EAAFY4N2021963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA21963
- Mileage 46,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S line black 1
Email OpenRoad Audi
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Audi Q5