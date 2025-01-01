Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2022 Audi Q5

44,100 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

12141837

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,100KM
VIN WA1AAAFY9N2112354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA12354
  • Mileage 44,100 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

19inch 5-Arm Pylon Design Wheels w/ 235/55 R19 All-Season Tires
Convenience Package [22]
Navigation Package 2
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q5