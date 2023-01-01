Menu
2022 Audi Q7

8,550 KM

$74,968

+ tax & licensing
$74,968

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$74,968

+ taxes & licensing

8,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10193040
  • Stock #: 8Q7GN20507
  • VIN: WA1MXBF71ND020507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q7GN20507
  • Mileage 8,550 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Black optics pacakge 1
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
22inch 5V spoke star design wheels
Oak grey interior inlays
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

