Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi Q7

17,750 KM

Details Description Features

$68,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,984

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10350027
  2. 10350027
  3. 10350027
  4. 10350027
  5. 10350027
  6. 10350027
  7. 10350027
  8. 10350027
  9. 10350027
  10. 10350027
  11. 10350027
  12. 10350027
  13. 10350027
  14. 10350027
  15. 10350027
  16. 10350027
  17. 10350027
  18. 10350027
  19. 10350027
  20. 10350027
  21. 10350027
  22. 10350027
  23. 10350027
  24. 10350027
  25. 10350027
Contact Seller

$68,984

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350027
  • Stock #: 8Q7GN21598
  • VIN: WA1MXBF72ND021598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q7GN21598
  • Mileage 17,750 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Black optics pacakge 1
21inch 5-double-spoke modular design wheels
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
Oak grey interior inlays
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 20,400 KM
$40,994 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q7 55 3.0T...
 17,750 KM
$68,984 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T...
 99,750 KM
$71,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory