2022 Audi Q7

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,998

+ tax & licensing
$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10390587
  • Stock #: 8Q7GN21607
  • VIN: WA1BXBF70ND021607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q7GN21607
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The redesigned 2022 Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include Navigation, panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
Vorsprun Edition 1

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

