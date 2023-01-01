Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi Q7

8,150 KM

Details Description Features

$73,228

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,228

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10390596
  2. 10390596
  3. 10390596
  4. 10390596
  5. 10390596
  6. 10390596
  7. 10390596
  8. 10390596
  9. 10390596
  10. 10390596
  11. 10390596
  12. 10390596
  13. 10390596
  14. 10390596
  15. 10390596
  16. 10390596
  17. 10390596
  18. 10390596
  19. 10390596
  20. 10390596
  21. 10390596
  22. 10390596
  23. 10390596
  24. 10390596
  25. 10390596
Contact Seller

$73,228

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10390596
  • Stock #: 8Q7GN21599
  • VIN: WA1MXBF74ND021599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q7GN21599
  • Mileage 8,150 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Black optics pacakge 1
21inch 5-double-spoke modular design wheels
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
Oak grey interior inlays
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2022 Tesla Model 3
30,300 KM
$47,988 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 39,800 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX NAVI
 73,600 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory