2022 Audi Q7
55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,950KM
VIN WA1MXBF77ND002917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBPA02917
- Mileage 30,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
MATRIX DESIGN LED HEADLIGHTS
Black optics pacakge 1
21inch 5-double-spoke modular design wheels
