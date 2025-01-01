Menu
2022 Audi Q7

71,100 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12645000

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
71,100KM
VIN WA1MXBF73ND002641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA02641
  • Mileage 71,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
MATRIX DESIGN LED HEADLIGHTS
Black optics pacakge 1
Drivers Assistance package 1
22inch 5V spoke star design wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

