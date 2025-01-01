2022 Audi Q7

$46,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,100KM
VIN WA1MXBF73ND002641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA02641
- Mileage 71,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
MATRIX DESIGN LED HEADLIGHTS
Black optics pacakge 1
Drivers Assistance package 1
22inch 5V spoke star design wheels
