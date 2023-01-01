Menu
2022 Audi Q7

8,850 KM

Details Description Features

$80,979

+ tax & licensing
$80,979

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q7

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$80,979

+ taxes & licensing

8,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9466884
  Stock #: 8Q7GN15014
  VIN: WA1MXBF78ND015014

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8Q7GN15014
  Mileage 8,850 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black optics pacakge 1
Drivers Assistance package 1
UNIVERSAL TRAFFIC RECORDER FRONT DASHCAM
22inch 5V spoke star design wheels
Oak grey interior inlays
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

