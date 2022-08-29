Menu
2022 Audi Q8

14,450 KM

Details Description Features

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi Q8

2022 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9218869
  • Stock #: 8UTNA09119
  • VIN: WA1FVBF10ND009119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Okapi Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09119
  • Mileage 14,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 1/23/2027 or up to 75,000 KM. An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the 2022 Audi Q8 3.0T Technik, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include Navigation, panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, push start ignition, heated & cooled seats, rear climate control, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Full Leather Package (Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching)
Black Optics Pack

