$94,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2022 Audi Q8
55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$94,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9218869
- Stock #: 8UTNA09119
- VIN: WA1FVBF10ND009119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Okapi Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA09119
- Mileage 14,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Free scheduled maintenance until 1/23/2027 or up to 75,000 KM. An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the 2022 Audi Q8 3.0T Technik, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include Navigation, panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, push start ignition, heated & cooled seats, rear climate control, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.