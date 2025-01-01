$106,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi RS 4
e-tron GT quattro
2022 Audi RS 4
e-tron GT quattro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$106,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,600KM
VIN WAUAHBFWXN7903109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kemora Grey Met
- Interior Colour Monaco Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA03109
- Mileage 19,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Performance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Fine Nappa Leather Package
Black Badges
Carbide Brakes in Red
21inch 5 Twin-Spoke Concave-Module Design Wheels w/ Summer Tires
Panoramic Glass Roof (Fixed)
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2022 Audi RS 4