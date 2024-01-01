Menu
2022 Audi RS 5

65,600 KM

Details Features

$75,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

11962542

2022 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,600KM
VIN WUABWCF50NA901787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black with Red stitch
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01787
  • Mileage 65,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Premium Package 1
Black rings and badging
Black Optics 1
20inch 5 arm flag design wheels

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2022 Audi RS 5