2022 Audi RS 6

36,200 KM

Details Features

$115,888

+ taxes & licensing
Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic

12734946

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
36,200KM
VIN WUA1CBF28NN901193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black / Rock w/ Grey Stich
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA01193
  • Mileage 36,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Dynamic Package
Black Optics Package 1
Red brake calipers front and rear
RS7 Design Package Grey 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 15,800 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 77,700 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A8 55 LWB 3.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A8 55 LWB 3.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 18,300 KM $78,999 + tax & lic

2022 Audi RS 6