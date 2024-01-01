Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi S3

37,900 KM

Details Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
11922170

2022 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,900KM
VIN WAUJ3CGY0NA030977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA30977
  • Mileage 37,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package [Q4]
AUDI CONNECT PLUS
Matrix design LED headlights and taillights with animation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 37,900 KM $45,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T 6sp man qtro Sdn for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Audi A4 2.0T 6sp man qtro Sdn 159,500 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 17,050 KM $52,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Audi S3