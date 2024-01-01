Menu
2022 Audi S4

27,700 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

11988498

2022 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,700KM
VIN WAUC4AF40NA033953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBNA33953
  • Mileage 27,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Rear Side Door Sunshades (Sold Order Only)
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
19inch 5 arm flag design wheels
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S4