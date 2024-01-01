$52,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2022 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,700KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUC4AF40NA033953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA33953
- Mileage 27,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Rear Side Door Sunshades (Sold Order Only)
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
19inch 5 arm flag design wheels
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi RS 6 Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic 36,200 KM $121,888 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer 65,800 KM $14,588 + tax & lic
2023 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 13,050 KM $54,688 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Audi S4