Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi S4

25,105 KM

Details Features

$48,970

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
13125434

2022 Audi S4

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 13125434
  2. 13125434
  3. 13125434
  4. 13125434
  5. 13125434
  6. 13125434
  7. 13125434
  8. 13125434
  9. 13125434
  10. 13125434
  11. 13125434
  12. 13125434
  13. 13125434
  14. 13125434
  15. 13125434
  16. 13125434
  17. 13125434
  18. 13125434
  19. 13125434
  20. 13125434
Contact Seller

$48,970

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,105KM
VIN WAUC4AF44NA033924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UIAA33924
  • Mileage 25,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Rear Side Door Sunshades (Sold Order Only)
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
19inch 5 arm flag design wheels
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 25,105 KM $48,970 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M 49,536 KM $24,970 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 45,128 KM $26,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,970

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Audi S4