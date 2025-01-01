$48,970+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$48,970
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,105KM
VIN WAUC4AF44NA033924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UIAA33924
- Mileage 25,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Rear Side Door Sunshades (Sold Order Only)
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
19inch 5 arm flag design wheels
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
