$62,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
20,750KM
VIN WAUY4GF51NN007422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour District green met / Black top
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA07422
- Mileage 20,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Dynamic Package 1
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
