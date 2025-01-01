Menu
2022 Audi S5

20,750 KM

$62,998

+ tax & licensing
12172021

2022 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
20,750KM
VIN WAUY4GF51NN007422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour District green met / Black top
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA07422
  • Mileage 20,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Dynamic Package 1
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel

