$55,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
2022 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,050KM
VIN WAUR4AF50NA012197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA12197
- Mileage 45,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch polygon design wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,500 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic 139,350 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX Plus at 88,400 KM $12,298 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Audi S5