2022 Audi S5

45,050 KM

Details Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

12482377

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
45,050KM
VIN WAUR4AF50NA012197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA12197
  • Mileage 45,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch polygon design wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5