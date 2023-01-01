Menu
2022 Audi S5 Sportback

35,150 KM

$64,998

+ tax & licensing
$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,150KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10433598
  Stock #: 8UBPA10090
  VIN: WAUA4CF54NA010090

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  Interior Colour Magma Red
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UBPA10090
  Mileage 35,150 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
255/35R19 96H XL all season tires (210km/h speed limiter)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

