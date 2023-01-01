Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

16,600 KM

Details Description Features

$68,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,600KM
Used
VIN WAUB4CF57NA009813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09813
  • Mileage 16,600 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch polygon design wheel

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback