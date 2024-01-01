Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

14,900 KM

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
14,900KM
VIN WAUA4CF56NA037355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA37355
  • Mileage 14,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback