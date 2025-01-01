Menu
2022 Audi S5 Sportback

101,900 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12106861

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,900KM
VIN WAUB4CF56NA010791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA10791
  • Mileage 101,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
20inch polygon design wheel

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2022 Audi S5 Sportback