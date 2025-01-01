$49,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
101,900KM
VIN WAUB4CF56NA010791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA10791
- Mileage 101,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black Optics
20inch polygon design wheel
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2022 Audi S5 Sportback