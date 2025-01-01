Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

46,550 KM

Details Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
12569198

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,550KM
VIN WAUA4CF56NA028980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA28980
  • Mileage 46,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 139,200 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Sedan 61,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic Cpe 23,850 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback