2022 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
46,550KM
VIN WAUA4CF56NA028980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA28980
- Mileage 46,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires
