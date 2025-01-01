$54,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2022 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,500KM
VIN WAUA4CF5XNA002981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA02981
- Mileage 18,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 42,450 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT 37,700 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2022 BMW 530 e xDrive Sedan 60,150 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2022 Audi S5 Sportback