Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

18,500 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
12684057

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,500KM
VIN WAUA4CF5XNA002981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA02981
  • Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at 42,450 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Civic Coupe EX CVT 37,700 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW 530 e xDrive Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 BMW 530 e xDrive Sedan 60,150 KM $50,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback