Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

30,550 KM

Details Description Features

$53,228

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
12712212

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 12712212
  2. 12712212
  3. 12712212
  4. 12712212
  5. 12712212
  6. 12712212
  7. 12712212
  8. 12712212
  9. 12712212
  10. 12712212
  11. 12712212
  12. 12712212
  13. 12712212
  14. 12712212
  15. 12712212
  16. 12712212
  17. 12712212
  18. 12712212
  19. 12712212
  20. 12712212
  21. 12712212
  22. 12712212
  23. 12712212
  24. 12712212
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,228

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,550KM
VIN WAUA4CF52NA003087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03087
  • Mileage 30,550 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
Black Optics
Black rings and badging
20inch 5 v spoke design wheel with performance tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 129,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 40,750 KM $36,699 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro 1,500 KM $80,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,228

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi S5 Sportback