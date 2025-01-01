$49,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
29,100KM
VIN WA1A4AFY6N2112173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA12173
- Mileage 29,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Optics Package
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Sound-Enhancing Exhaust w/ Integrated Tailpipes
Black rings and badging
21 wheels in 5-v-spoke offset design
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
