2022 Audi SQ5

29,100 KM

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12172015

2022 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,100KM
VIN WA1A4AFY6N2112173

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA12173
  • Mileage 29,100 KM

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Optics Package
Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Sound-Enhancing Exhaust w/ Integrated Tailpipes
Black rings and badging
21 wheels in 5-v-spoke offset design

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Audi SQ5