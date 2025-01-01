$56,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi SQ5
Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,100KM
VIN WA134AFY0N2039214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Magma Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA39214
- Mileage 21,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Dynamic Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
OLED Tail Lights
Phonebox delete credit (Price TBD)
Black rings and badging
21inch wheels in 5-arm offroad design with composite inaly
