2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge

$9,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10398684

10398684 Stock #: BC0036290

BC0036290 VIN: BARR 250 GALLON C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial

Stock # BC0036290

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.