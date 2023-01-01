$9,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge
Barr 250 Gallon Commercial Brine Sprayer (Un Used)
- VIN: BARR 250 GALLON C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # BC0036290
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Barr 250 Gallon Commercial Brine Sprayer
Manufacturer: Barr Plastics
Model: Storm Stop Surge
Engine starts and runs
250 gallon capacity; some liquid residue is present
Hard plastic tank
Honda GX200 engine equipped
Engine displacement: 196 cm3
Hose reel equipped
Serpent 5/8" 150 psi hose with nozzle
Comes with portable sprayer with hose to be attached to trailer hitch
Designed to fit in truck beds
Metal base is forklift accessible
Dimensions: 74 inches long x 48 inches wide x 44 inches high
All measurements are approximate
Actual Year of Asset is unknown
