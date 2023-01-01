Menu
2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge

0 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge

2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge

Barr 250 Gallon Commercial Brine Sprayer (Un Used)

2022 Barr Plastics Storm Stop Surge

Barr 250 Gallon Commercial Brine Sprayer (Un Used)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10398684
  • Stock #: BC0036290
  • VIN: BARR 250 GALLON C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036290
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Barr 250 Gallon Commercial Brine Sprayer
Manufacturer: Barr Plastics
Model: Storm Stop Surge
Engine starts and runs
250 gallon capacity; some liquid residue is present
Hard plastic tank
Honda GX200 engine equipped
Engine displacement: 196 cm3
Hose reel equipped
Serpent 5/8" 150 psi hose with nozzle
Comes with portable sprayer with hose to be attached to trailer hitch
Designed to fit in truck beds
Metal base is forklift accessible
Dimensions: 74 inches long x 48 inches wide x 44 inches high
All measurements are approximate
Actual Year of Asset is unknown $9,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $9,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

