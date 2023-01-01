$133,888+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW M5
Competition
$133,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen Black
- Interior Colour Black Merino Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA85294
- Mileage 19,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This menacing 2022 BMW M5 Competition in Frozen Black just arrived! Featuring a more potent version of the standard M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The M5 Competition comes with performance upgrades, including increased horsepower, enhanced suspension, sportier tuning, and distinctive design elements. Fully loaded features include Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, rear-sunshades, and much more. Don't miss out, book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
