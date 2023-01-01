Menu
This menacing 2022 BMW M5 Competition in Frozen Black just arrived! Featuring a more potent version of the standard M5s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The M5 Competition comes with performance upgrades, including increased horsepower, enhanced suspension, sportier tuning, and distinctive design elements. Fully loaded features include Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, rear-sunshades, and much more.

2022 BMW M5

19,900 KM

$133,888

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$133,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,900KM
Used
VIN WBS83CH09NCK85294

  • Exterior Colour Frozen Black
  • Interior Colour Black Merino Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA85294
  • Mileage 19,900 KM

This menacing 2022 BMW M5 Competition in Frozen Black just arrived! Featuring a more potent version of the standard M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The M5 Competition comes with performance upgrades, including increased horsepower, enhanced suspension, sportier tuning, and distinctive design elements. Fully loaded features include Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, Apple Carplay, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, rear climate control with heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, rear-sunshades, and much more. Don't miss out, book a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/60k
M Compound Brakes, Red
Ultimate Package [M5]
M Sport Exhaust System (Standard)
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheel, Double-Spoke 706 M Black, Perf. Non-RFT w/ ZUP
Frozen Black w/ ZUP
Black Full Merino Leather w/ ZUP
BMW 50 Years Emblems (SOP 4/22)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

