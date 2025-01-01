$61,999+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW X5
xDrive45e
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,950KM
VIN 5UXTA6C0XN9K22023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Ivory White Perforated Vernasca Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA22023
- Mileage 81,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Trim
PIANO BLACK TRIM
Additional Features
M SPORT PACKAGE
Black Sapphire Metallic
21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
Premium Essential Package
Heated & Cooled Cupholder Removal
Removal of Control Display Touch Function
Black Exterior Contents
Ivory White Perforated Vernasca Leather w/ ZGR
