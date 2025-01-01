Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 BMW X5

81,950 KM

Details Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW X5

xDrive45e

Watch This Vehicle
12457603

2022 BMW X5

xDrive45e

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,950KM
VIN 5UXTA6C0XN9K22023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Ivory White Perforated Vernasca Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA22023
  • Mileage 81,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Trim

PIANO BLACK TRIM

Additional Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Black Sapphire Metallic
21inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Y-Spoke 741M, Bicolour, Perf RFT
Premium Essential Package
Heated & Cooled Cupholder Removal
Removal of Control Display Touch Function
Black Exterior Contents
Ivory White Perforated Vernasca Leather w/ ZGR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 71,850 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Tesla Model X 100D 33,100 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic 26,300 KM $60,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 BMW X5